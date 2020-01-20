Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
The Daily Pledge
Entertainment News
Top Stories
The Daily Pledge: Bay Haven Charter Academy
Top Stories
Oyster Bash to raise money for local museum
Top Stories
First Baptist Church gifts two local churches $50,000
Program offers free tax return preparation
One dead in motorcycle accident in Walton County
Gulf World mourns loss of rough-toothed dolphin
Video
Video Center
Live Stream
Weather
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
South Carolina, Baylor still top AP women’s basketball poll
Top Stories
Baylor jumps Zags to give AP poll record-tying seventh No. 1
Top Stories
Gaby Lopez wins LPGA tournament in Florida in 7-hole playoff
Djokovic cedes Australian Open set in 1st Rd; 1st since 2006
Air quality ‘seems totally fine’ on Day 1 at Australian Open
Mavs’ Porzingis says knee ready for game after false start
Community Calendar
Contests
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Pro Football Challenge
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Open for Biz
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
WXAPP – Latest Forecast
Monday Forecast: January 20, 2020