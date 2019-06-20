Rheumatology – Emerald Coast Rheumatology

“Specializing in the Treatment of Arthritis and other Rheumatic Diseases”

Rheumatology is a speciality practice of internal medicine focused upon the non-surgical evaluation and treatment of rheumatic diseases. In general, rhematologic diseases are characterized by abnormalities of the immune system. A common manifestation of these diseases is arthritis.

Rheumatologists have special interest in unexplained rash, fever, arthritis, anemia, weakness, weight loss, fatigue, joint of muscle pain, autoimmune disease and anorexia. Some diseases are rare and often more challenging to diagnose by primary care providers.

Our patients are men and women over age 15, who come from all walks of life. While the majority of our patients live in Northwest Florida, patients travel from other parts of Florida and surrounding areas such as Alabama and Georgia to be treated by Dr. Kenawy.

Our Services

Today, millions of American are affected by some form of arthritis. Arthritis is the leading cause of pain and disability in the United States. There are more than 100 types of atrhritis, but it has three tell-tale signs: pain, stiffness and swollen joints. Fatigue is also common.

While some types of arthritis can be mildly nagging, other forms can be serious and debilitating. Accurate and early disgnosis is important to minimizing joint damage and disability while maximizing and preserving mobility and function.

The most common types of arthritis in adults include rheumatoid arthritis (RA), osteoarthritis (OA), ankylosing spondytitis (AS), psoriatic arthritis (PA), lupus, Sjoegren’s syndrome scleroderma, gout and osterporosis.

