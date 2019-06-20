Dr. Mariusz J. Klin

Dr. Mariusz J. Klin graduated from the Silesian School of Medicine in Katowice, Poland in 1984. Dr. Klin finished his Internal Medicine Residency and Nephrology fellowship. During his Internal Medicine training, he obtained a PhD in the field of Medicine/Pharmacology. Dr. Klin held an Assistant Professor position at the Silesian School of Medicine and received several teaching awards and scientific awards.

In 1991, Dr. Mariusz J. Klin received an Internal Research Fellowship awarded by the National Institute of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Currently, he has published 59 clinically relevant articles in medical journals. Dr. Klin’s research allowed him to understand, e.g., second messenger signaling in the liver, calcium metabolism in hepatocytes, and lipid metabolism in uremic liver. His work has been published in the best medical journals, such as the American Journal of Physiology and Journal of Clinical Investigation.

In 1996, Dr. Klin entered the Internal Medicine residency program and graduated from the Gastroenterology and Liver Fellowship at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. During his training at the University of Southern California, Dr. Klin obtained the Best Resident Award.

Dr. Klin is American Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Hepatology. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, American Gastroenterology Association, and the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America.

His areas of special interest are colorectal cancer prevention, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, acid reflux, Barrett’s Esophagus, rectal bleeding, and abdominal pain.