Where to get the covid-19 vaccine

Publix Super Markets

In Bay County, all five Publix Super Market locations are distributing the vaccine to seniors, 65 years and older:

2310 S. Highway 77, Lynn Haven

650 W. 23rd St., Panama City

2419 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach

23026 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach

11240 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach

In Walton county, there are three Publix Super Market locations:

16400 U.S. Highway 331 S., Freeport

725 Grand Blvd., Sandestin

2038 U.S. Highway 98 W., Santa Rosa Beach

You must make an appointment in advance on their website.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance cards to their scheduled appointment. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix officials said when you receive the vaccine at Publix, you will be automatically rescheduled for another appointment to get your second dose of the vaccine in 28 days.

Your local health department

These will be by appointment only. The best way to know about appointments is to make sure you’re signed up for AlertBay.

To sign up, send a text message bayhealth to 888777.

When appointments become available, you will receive a text message through AlertBay with an event link. Follow the instructions there to sign up.

The messages will send you to an event link. Follow the instructions there to sign up.

Those who don’t want to receive text messages can visit this link.

Seniors who do not have internet access, have difficulty using the internet or who have no one to assist them with online registration may call (850) 872-4455. Due to very limited available doses of COVID-19 vaccine at this time, DOH-Bay will reserve upcoming appointments for seniors who are unable to book online. If you have Internet access or assistance with online registration, please reserve our phone lines for those who have limited digital literacy.

DOH-Bay’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) has implemented a system to assist those individuals wishing to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. In addition to contacting our office at 850-526-2412 and speaking to ANY staff member, individuals may also register online at https://tinyurl.com/y6hxaj4c.

Individuals who contact our office or who register online will be placed on a list and will be contacted for appointments in the order in which they are received as vaccine supplies become available.

According to Walton County Health Department’s website, they are no appointments currently available. They’re asking the public to check their websites for information on how to register for the next available appointments. We’ll update you when we know of more appointments.

Below are links to the following health departments across our area:

At this time, COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered to residents age 65 and older. For the week of January 18, 2021, you can call (850) 638-6240 or you can use the link below to register for an appointment.

Link: https://tinyurl.com/WCHDCOVID

Drive-thru will be by appointment only the week of January 18th. This survey is to register for Covid19 vaccine, first dose only. Second dose appointments are given when first dose is received.

At this time, COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered to residents age 65 and older.

For the week of January 18, 2021, you will call (850) 547-8500 or you can use the link below to register for an appointment. Drive-thru will be by appointment only the week of January 18th. This survey is to register for Covid-19 vaccine, first dose only. Second dose appointments are given when first dose is received.



Link: https://tinyurl.com/HCHDCOVID

Calhoun County

Calhoun County has a waitlist. Call (850) 674-5645 and hit 1 and speak to a representative.

Liberty County has a waiting list. Call (850) 643-2415 and hit 1 and speak to a representative.

Gulf and Franklin County has a waiting list.

Call (850) 227-1276 or

If you are age 65 and older and would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination, please pre-register using the link below:

Franklin County:https://tinyurl.com/ya6vanjl

Gulf County:https://tinyurl.com/y9x6h86a

Okaloosa County

Okaloosa officials said residents should monitor their website for updates on when vaccines are available. http://okaloosa.floridahealth.gov