Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores

Weather

by: Kimber Collins

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 captured some intense footage from the West Beach area of Gulf Shores overnight as Hurricane Zeta moved through.

Video from the Edgewater and & Island Royale condos shows water flooding the parking garage and front parking lots.

Flooding was seen near Little Lagoon leaving HWY 59 was impassable. The Oyster house parking lot was also full of storm surge.

An official in Orange Beach overnight reports no significant damage and just two isolated power outages. Overall, that portion of south Baldwin County weathered the storm well and it could have been a lot worse.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

FFS and others hold prescribed burning public workshop

VIDEO: Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores

VIDEO: Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores Parking Lot

VIDEO: Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores HWY 59

Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class

American Muscle Car Club to hold Project 25 toy drives

More Local News

Don't Miss