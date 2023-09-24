PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Dry air holding in Panhandle, with a weak high pressure system in control. A trough looks to settle in the upcoming days bringing a cooler and wetter pattern to the Panhandle.

Tonight dry air remains with shower coverage staying minimal. With the help of some radiational cooling tonight lows are expected to be in the mid 60s areawide.

Tomorrow dry air remains across the Panhandle as the ridge will start to break down and a upper level trough will start to work its way into the Panhandle tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow reaching into the upper 80s to 90 degrees once again. Rain coverage tomorrow night around 20 to 30 percent.

The rest of the week showers and storms working into our area Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected. Thursday things start to go back to normal with pop ups expected. Then dry air once again looks to take control going into next weekend. Rain coverage for Tuesday and Wednesday between 70 to 80 percent. Thursday through Saturday 20 to 30 percent. Temperatures will also be a little cooler this week with highs expected in the mid 80s.

The tropics right now not much changing. Keeping an eye on Philippe as continues to push westward. There are two areas of interest right now. One just off the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula which is a broad area of low pressure. Only a 10 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and 7 days. Also in the Central Atlantic formation of tropical cyclone 18 looks possible.