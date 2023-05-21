PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Much of the same for your Sunday with some isolated showers and storms closer to our inland areas today.

This evening we will continue to see some isolated showers and storms across the area. Those showers and storms will start to fizzle out early tonight. Clouds will remain across the area tonight. Lows are forecasted to be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow we will see more shower and storm activity as a stationary front continues to build into the Gulf of Mexico. With instability building it is likely we could see some storms that could produce some damaging winds and hail. Right now for most of the Panhandle is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The rest of the week starts out with that stationary front lingering into early Wednesday morning. Shower chances will remain around 70 percent for your Tuesday. Wednesday we will see a high pressure system move that frontal boundary to the south. We will also see some cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, with highs going back down in the upper 70s to low 80s for a short period of time. From Thursday to next Sunday conditions remain dry and as Summer like pattern will start to come back next week.