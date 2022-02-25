PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the work week comes to a close the Panhandle is experiencing cloudy skies due to a cold front passing overhead.

The region could see small showers as the front passes this afternoon and evening. Humidity will lower as northerly flow shifts over the region, meaning there will be no fog problems tonight and Saturday morning.

Saturday the region will experience a slight cool down, but afternoon temperatures stay warm from 75-78 degrees. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected.

By Sunday another disturbance will bring chances for showers to the Panhandle during the late afternoon and evening. High afternoon temperatures remain in the lower 70s.

A slight chance for a shower could push into Monday morning.