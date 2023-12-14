Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The focus of the forecast is the nor’easter that will impact the area this weekend. There are still questions in the track of the low and it’s likely that won’t be cleared up until the low develops Friday afternoon. The models are guessing at creation and movement of a low right now but we do have a few plausible solutions.

Track of the low will be responsible for how much rain and wind we see. A track closer to us brings more rain and wind up to 2-4″ iso amounts of 6+. Winds could gust over 40 with sustained winds 20-30.

A low farther to the south and east still brings showers Saturday evening and night but much less rain and wind. Winds could be 15-25 gusts over 30 and 0-2″ of rain isolated amounts over 3″.

The severe threat appears to be flooding and gusty winds. Tornadoes and severe storms are unlikely in our area with the current forecast.

Beach/Boating: Gale Warnings continue for most of our waters through at least Sunday AM. Strong gales, potentially with brief storm-force gusts above 55 mph well offshore), will peak Sat. night into Sunday. The beaches will likely be dangerous for all swimmers through the weekend.

Coastal Flooding: With the potential of strong onshore winds into Apalachee Bay, there is a Coastal Flood Watch for the shores of Apalachee Bay. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible, but this is HIGHLY dependent on the track of the low.