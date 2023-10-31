Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High fire danger on Wednesday thanks to the dry cool air behind the front. Please avoid outdoor burns during the Afternoon for both Wednesday and Thursday. A Red Flag warning meaning a high fire danger is in effect for Wednesday. Rain remains mostly out of the forecast but prospects for rain next week are there and even the potential for a stray shower this weekend if things play out right. The biggest weather impact on the area this week is the potential for frost and freeze on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Our low-lying areas will be the best chance for frost and freeze. Dew points will be very low so that will not be an issue on getting frost the temps and wind will be. In areas where the wind stays higher frost won’t happen but inland low-lying areas will be ready for temps to bottom out. A few locations could fall into the 20s most will end up in the lower 30s!

