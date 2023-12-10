PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Time to pull the sweater back out because it is cooling off quickly outside.

Today that cold front that brought severe weather for the Southeast is finally moving towards the Atlantic. Early this morning tornado warnings were issued In Holmes, Washington and Liberty counties. Thankfully not much damage is being reported. The storms however brought another round of heavy rainfall. Most of the Panhandle getting between 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with isolated areas receiving more. Right now those showers have moved and cold Northwest air has taken control. Winds this evening continuing to howl at around 15 to 20 mph. Temperatures already dropping below what the low temperatures were last night.

Tonight those temperatures will continue to drop in the mid to upper 30s. Frost conditions look likely for areas north of the 1-10 corridor. With the cool temperatures comes winds at around 10 to 20 mph. So a brisk and cool tonight ahead in the Panhandle. Wind Advisory is in affect for the coastline.

Tomorrow high temperatures only reaching into the the mid 50s, but clouds clearing out. Another breezy day is expected with winds out of the north at around 10-20 mph.

The rest of the week will consist of temperatures in the low 60s and keeping an eye on a Gulf low potentially forming to bring rain back into the forecast by the weekend.