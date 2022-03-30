PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A dangerous severe weather event is forecast to take place across the southeast today and tonight, March 30-31, 2022.

Ahead of the squall line producing cold front that will move through the southeast today, winds will increase out of the south. Sustained winds across northwest Florida are forecast to be up to 25 mph today with gusts of 40 mph possible. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all the Panhandle until 7 a.m. CDT Thursday. Secure loose items outside or bring them inside.

Red area indicates where widespread severe weather is most probable during the day into the night. EVERYONE within the various color-shaded area of this map should be weather aware as there is a chance for severe storms with a squall line developing across the region. Damaging wind and tornadoes are the biggest threats. Flash flooding will also be possible along with hail.

Strong winds can do just as much damage as tornadoes, bringing down trees and power lines or producing structural damage to homes/buildings. Any severe thunderstorm warnings issued should be treated the same as a tornado warning – staying away from windows and doorways while residing in a room that’s in the interior of a building.

Florida Panhandle impacts: Our forecast ingredients for severe storm formation are leading to a higher concern for strong, damaging winds of 60-70 mph. There will be a lot of wind potential outside of storms, with strong winds out of the south Wednesday sustained at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. There is also wind shear to tap into in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Strong winds and shear may lead to rotating storms in which isolated tornadoes form (some strong – EF2+). Most of NWFL will get 1-3 inches of rain, but isolated higher amounts are possible. Water conditions will be extremely bad for boating and beaching. Seas will rise to 5-9 feet with occasional swells of 11 feet. The bays will be very rough. High rip current risk will likely result in all area beaches flying double red flags through Friday meaning the Gulf would be closed to the public until further notice.

Right now the timing of these storms looks to arrive in our far western counties (Escambia/Santa Rosa) as early as midnight and not clear our far eastern counties (Liberty/Franklin) until 11 a.m. CDT.

With all of northwest Florida expecting the “calm before the storm” type of weather today (minus strong winds), it is imperative that you take this time to review your severe weather safety plans. If you don’t have one, check out this helpful resource from the National Weather Service for making one here: https://www.weather.gov/mob/Severe_Tornado.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts before going to bed Wednesday night. That may include: a NOAA weather radio, the StormTrack 13 app, leaving TVs on Channel 13, unmuting phones for easy communication from family/friends/coworkers, etc.

Extra preparations should include: