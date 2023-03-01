Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – We have been keeping an eye on Friday with a strong system working in the southeast. Friday will bring a cold front to the panhandle strong winds and possible strong storms. The main question for Friday is whether will we have storms along the front if we get storms severe weather is likely. As of Wednesday night storms look unlikely on the front, we might only have shallow-based convention meaning severe weather would not happen. This is a very boom or bust forecast if storms work along the front expect a busy day with severe weather. Regardless of storms, the wind will be screaming out of the south. Thursday the winds will pick up throughout the day. We could have a stray shower or storm on Thursday. Thursday night shower chances stick around the winds will increase to 10 to 20 with gusts over 30 possible. Friday morning shower chances continue the wind will be 20 to 30 with gusts up to 50 on Friday. The afternoon hours Friday the front should be slowly working across the panhandle and reaching the forgotten coast and the bend by the evening hours. Winds will settle behind the front through Friday night. The front stalls just offshore to our south could keep low rain chances around in Franklin and Gulf counties through Saturday everyone else should see sunshine and a return close to normal for temps. A ridge builds back for Monday through Wednesday of next week ahead of a pattern flip that promises to bring cooler weather for the middle to end of March.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video