PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A cold front approaches our Central Timezone counties Thursday night and should be accompanied by a semi-organized/broken line of Showers and Storms. The pre-frontal environment is going to be quite warm and moist, with strong wind fields characterized by dew points in the 60s, around 50 kts of bulk shear, a 40-kt+ low-level jet, and seasonably high Precipitable Water values (1.4-1.8″ range). These factors support scattered showers and thunderstorms — some of which could become strong to severe. However, the combination of better upper-level support to our north and limited instability (especially in the overnight hours) limits the overall severe potential. For this reason, locations generally along/Northwest of the Tifton to Panama City line remain at a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) in the Day 2 SPC Outlook. The primary threats are damaging winds. The best window of opportunity for severe weather appears to be late Thursday night towards dawn when rain chances are appropriately greatest.

Much cooler, drier air arrives Friday night, thus leading to gradually clearing skies from west to east. Low temperatures drop into the 30s from more persistent cold-air advection northwest of the Tri-state border, while remaining locations only bottom out in the 40s.