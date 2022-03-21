Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – An organized squall line is likely to be ongoing as the activity arrives in our area early Wednesday morning. With sufficient low-level and deep-layer shear remaining in place through at least the early hours of Wednesday, the severe threat is likely to continue with strong damaging winds possible in the squall line. Embedded tornadoes can`t be ruled out within the squall line. We`ll also need to monitor any storms ahead of the line that can maintain sufficient strength for their tornado potential given the greater low-level shear immediately ahead of the line. As this line moves east through the morning and afternoon it’s possible it will begin to break up and become a broken line of storms as the upper-level support quickly races away from the squall line. We`ll also begin to see the low-level jet weaken across our area with time as it lifts north on Wednesday. Regardless of this change, deep-layer shear and at least modest instability is expected through the remainder of the day which will keep the severe threat ongoing, even if things become more unorganized with time in the afternoon and early evening. By the evening hours of Wednesday, as instability wanes and the front continues to push southeast, expect the severe threat to decrease but scattered showers will still be a possibility in the overnight hours across much of the Florida Big Bend and Southwest Georgia.

