Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers or a storm is possible tonight around 30% chance of rain. Winds S 15-25 gusts as high as 35 tonight Friday mornings after 5 AM CST winds will increase 20-30 mph gusts up to 50 mph are possible until the front moves through. Most of the area will clear the front through the mid-afternoon hours. Winds should start to decrease after 3 PM CST 15-25 gusts up to 35. Winds will calm late Friday night into Saturday morning. Severe Storms look unlikely at this point but any storms that do get going on the front will be able to enhance winds therefore severe thunderstorm warnings might be issued for a line of showers that develops on the front of the showers causing winds greater than 58 mph. It should go without saying but… Do NOT Burn outdoors during windy conditions. Rain totals will likely be under .25″ across the area with the ongoing dry weather fire danger will be high Thursday night and Friday! Beach conditions won’t be much better a Gale warning is in effect and wave heights could reach 9 feet by tomorrow afternoon. Stay out of the Gulf if possible. Saturday the winds will be much calmer and a brief period of lower dew points will make the weekend feel very nice with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Monday the ridge builds back warm and humid weather is expected next week Monday through Wednesday. The pattern breaks down starting next Wednesday and we could see cooler conditions starting next Thursday and lasting possibly for a week or more. While colder than avg is likely how cold is still coming into the picture. If you have plants that you would like to protect from a frost or a freeze you will want to pay attention to the forecast next week as we get a better idea of how cold it could get.

