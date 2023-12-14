PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Thursday! We’re starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky across the Panhandle. The cloud cover has kept our temperatures from plummeting. As of 5 a.m. CST, temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are still working their way in out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

An upper-level ridge and surface high will continue to build over the Midwest and keep majority of the eastern half of the USA dry today. Locally, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with some sunshine throughout the day and temperatures reaching the low-mid 60s. Winds will increase to 15-20 mph out of the east/northeast.

Tonight, we’ll see the clouds breaking apart a little more or thinning out. This will allow for slightly more cooling to occur. As a result, temperatures are forecast to be a little lower, down in the low-mid 40s across the Panhandle. Friday’s forecast will feature high temperatures back in the low-mid 60s with more sunshine and breezy conditions continuing.

A strong low pressure system is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. It will shift northward. However, models are still split on the likely track of the storm system. We are seeing two patterns consistently from models – a northward track and a more eastward track. Both paths bring different impacts to the Florida Panhandle.

A northward track through the Gulf and Florida Big Bend would bring more rainfall and stronger winds to the Florida Panhandle.

An eastward track through the Gulf and towards Tampa would result in less rainfall and weaker winds for the Florida Panhandle.

Our coastal waters will be very rough today through Monday. It’ll be safest to stay off them (avoid boating) and out of the water at the beach as the rip current risk remains high, too.

This is a tricky forecast that we will continue to fine-tune over the next couple days. If you are making outdoor weekend plans, you should be prepared for windy conditions and scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Download the StormTrack 13 app to your mobile devices for radar and weather alerts between newscasts, too!