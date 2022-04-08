PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Continued windy conditions, as well as very dry air, will create issues for portions of the Panhandle this upcoming weekend.

Winds out of the north and west will increase to 20-25 mph through the late morning and afternoon, with gusts of 30 mph possible.

Dewpoints in the 30s and 40s will keep the air too dry for burning, with a Fire Weather Warning in place across a majority of the area.

Winds will also keep dangerous marine conditions in place, with a High Surf Advisory and Small Craft Advisory extending into Saturday.

Breezes will be slightly calmer Saturday, however other conditions will be similar to Friday.

Visitors should wait until Sunday when the waters are calming down for a visit to the beach.