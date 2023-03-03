PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It’s going to be a windy and wet day across the Panhandle as a cold front works into the area. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of northwest Florida as winds will come from the south, sustained at 20-30 mph and gusting closer to 45-50 mph.

Isolated showers may develop late this morning and through the early afternoon hours thanks to an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and a few storms are expected through the afternoon hours, clearing around the evening.

We will be closely watching for the potential for severe weather in the Panhandle today. We have a level 1 out of 5 severe risk. A couple storms could reach severe parameters. If that occurs, strong, damaging winds will be the greatest storm threat. T

Following Friday’s front, a shot of cooler air will move south for the weekend. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday while morning lows dip into the 50s and 40s. We’ll warm up quickly early next week before another front Wednesday into Thursday drops our temperatures once again.