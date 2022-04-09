PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Another round of breezy winds swept across the region today, keeping fire and surf hazards on tap.

The region will begin to see humidity rise again throughout the next 2 days, but fire danger remains eminent through Saturday evening.

Beginning Sunday, lighter winds will start to reduce rip current issues along the coastline, but significantly calmer conditions may not happen until Monday.

Temperatures boost through the early week too, with afternoon highs in the 70s Sunday and potentially 80s Monday.

Precipitation chances stay slim through Wednesday afternoon, but a low-pressure system to our west is expected to push in for Wednesday night/Thursday. Updates on the severity of storms will be available later this week.

Slight shower and storm chances stay in the forecast Friday and Saturday.