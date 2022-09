PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Fall-like weather is here to stay thanks to winds out of the north. That will leave us with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the morning and highs in the low-mid 80s each afternoon.

While the winds will settle down Friday night and Saturday, we will see another cold front through the area on Monday. This next front will not bring any rain to the area.

The fire danger threat will remain elevated until we get some rain back into the forecast.