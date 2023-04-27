PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Showers and storms will become likely through the day Thursday as a complex of storms develops ahead of a cold front to our west. The earlier they arrive the more severe weather is less of a concern the later in the day it takes the more likely we have a good shot at strong to severe storms. Regardless, all modes of severe weather are possible, including: damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. 1 to 3″ or rain is possible with 4 to 5″ in an isolated location. This will likely happen over a matter of a few hours, which can lead to flash flooding.

At the time of this post, the storms look to arrive to our western counties by 10 a.m. CDT and not clear the Forgotten Coast until as late as 8 p.m. CDT. The severe weather threat will end this evening, but lingering showers and storms remain in the forecast overnight through Friday morning.

Scattered activity continues Friday with breaks in the rain, so thankfully, it will not be a washout. However, more wet weather is likely Saturday with yet another storm system spreading across the Gulf Coast. Scattered storms and rainfall look likely in the late morning through evening hours.

More rainfall could develop Sunday morning, leading to an extended flash flooding concern. By Sunday afternoon and evening, drier air will work its way down south, limiting shower activity and leading to very nice weather next week.

High pressure looks to build across the southeast for majority of next week, giving way to more sunshine and dry conditions.