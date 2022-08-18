PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Low pressure sits over top of the Southeast Thursday and Friday causing widespread wetness.

By 10 a.m. Thursday most of the Panhandle will see dense cloud cover and/or showers and thunderstorms.

Threats within strong to severe thunderstorms threats will include gusty and potentially damaging wind, lightning, low visibility, and flash flooding.

Widespread precipitation will keep temperatures slightly lower than average, with afternoon highs ranging through the 80s.

Similar conditions are expected for the end of the work week, as the stationary boundary stays intact throughout Friday. Chances for showers and storms stay in a 70-90% range, with areas expected to see precipitation at some point throughout the day.

Friday showers and storms are shaping up to be a bit more scattered in nature, but are still expected to have a wide array of coverage.

Weekend conditions will brighten up some as our general summertime pattern returns.

No major tropical updates are available.