PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Moisture stays in the forecast for much of the work week, but drier conditions may be on the way for next weekend.

Rain chances Monday through Thursday will range from 60-80%, with on and off showers and storms starting in the late morning and continuing into the early evening before sunset.

Strong storms could drop as much as 1.5-2″ of rainfall during the next 3-4 days, so be aware of flooded roads and visibility issues on the roads.

Lightning and gusty winds will also be of threat within this week’s storms.

A pattern change towards Friday will offer up more dry air to work with for the upcoming weekend, with some added heat for the afternoon high temperatures too. Ranging between 90-93 degrees for all areas.

The tropical disturbance off the coast of West Africa is still being watched for further development over the next 5 days. The probability of formation has been upgraded to a 40% chance.