PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A stationary boundary will cause the region to pick up quite a bit of rainfall over the next week.

Sunday through Tuesday chances for showers and storms are expected to range from 70-90% for the Panhandle, with the potential for both morning and afternoon rainfall.

Intense isolated storms could sometimes produce upwards of 2″ of accumulated rain. The greatest threats during this period will be flash flooding, lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rains which will limit visibility.

Due to the ongoing wetness, high temperatures will waiver in the 80-degree range for much of the next week. Inland areas may be able to hit 90 at times.

Rain chances will start to dwindle through the second half of next week, but will still be generously scattered with daily chances at 50-60%.

Tropical activity in the Atlantic remains at a standstill due to high wind shear, and dense plumes of Saharan dust.