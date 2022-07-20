PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Wednesday will again be a fairly wet pattern across the area. As the upper-level trough (stalled boundary) slides further south and east, we’ll likely see slightly lower rain chances across our Alabama and Georgia counties.

Storms will continue to impact our marine zones and coastal Florida counties Wednesday morning with activity eventually developing and pushing inland by the afternoon hours.

One thing to watch for will be how much activity we see in the morning hours over our marine zones. Occasionally in this type of pattern, a very active start to the morning over the marine zones can bring increased upper-level clouds over inland areas that slow the onset/development of storms. We`ll see how that plays out on Wednesday, but with mid-level flow out of the west and upper level flow out of the north, that scenario is a little less likely so we kept rain chances fairly high for Wednesday morning and afternoon as they spread inland through the day.

High temperatures will range from the upper 80s where rain chances are highest across the Big Bend to the upper 90s in southeast Alabama where rain chances are a little lower.