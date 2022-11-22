PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Cloud cover has resulted in warmer temperatures across the Panhandle Tuesday morning, mainly in the low 50s compared to the mid-30s Monday. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun again today as moisture streams into the Gulf Coast from a shortwave to our west. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 70s today and tomorrow. Rain stays out of the forecast through Wednesday.

By Thanksgiving, an area of low pressure and associated fronts will begin to develop over the southern Plains and mid-south. The chance for rain exists for northwest Florida on Thanksgiving, but not until the mid-late afternoon hours and mainly for counties west of Bay County. Rain chances, however, will rise late Thursday through Friday as the storm system travels east. Scattered showers and storms look most likely on Black Friday with most areas seeing about half an inch of rain.

Temperatures will return to the mid-upper 60s for highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Cloud cover will be clearing as well, leaving more sunshine in the forecast to start next week.