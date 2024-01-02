PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Dry conditions persist on this Tuesday evening, but a wetter pattern will start tomorrow.

Today dry cool air holding here across the Panhandle. Temperatures today reaching into the mid 50s with the winds staying out of northeast at 5-10 mph. Tonight temperatures will cool up once again. Lows expected to be in the upper 30s along the coastline and low to mid 30s for our inland locations. Frost is likely inland.

Tomorrow a wetter pattern looks to settle in here across the Panhandle. Low pressure system will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amount expected to be between half and inch to and inch. Most of the stronger storms stay off shore. Tomorrows concerns heavy rain and wind. Highs tomorrow once again in the 50s. Rainfall totals expected to be near half an inch.

Thursday sunny skies are expected with another shot rain going into Friday night. Severe weather risk is also low at this time for Friday night into Saturday morning. Main concerns are Wind and rain once again. With rainfall amounts right now looking closer 2-3 inches.

Next week starting off dry Sunday into the Monday morning, but going into Monday night our next chance of rain comes into the play. Area of low pressure will work into the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now there is favorable conditions for a better chance of severe weather, and with rain received from the previous systems mention this could cause flooding issues across the area.

With a chance of flooding and severe storms over the next week it is important to make sure you are monitoring the weather over the next several days. Rainfall amounts over the next 7 weeks expected to be between 3-6 inches.