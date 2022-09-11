PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The Panhandle remains on the moist side of a cold front for the next 18 hours or so, with sunshine in store for midweek.

Overnight conditions Sunday remain moist in isolated areas, as chances for a shower or storm remain at about 30%.

Starting off another Monday morning, conditions should be dry. Southerly flow ahead of the front will keep warm temperatures around for the early part of the day, with highs expected to return to the upper 80s and potentially hitting 90 degrees in some areas.

As for the second half of Monday, showers and storms will ride along the front, hitting our western edge of the Panhandle around 3-4 PM. From 5 PM onward, rains will shift eastward. A couple of storms could be severe, with the potential for damaging gusts, heavy rains, and lightning.

Northwesterly flow behind the front will usher in cooler temperatures for Monday night and Tuesday morning. Readings will be in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure builds in for Tuesday and Wednesday, making for bright and beautiful weather. Lower humidity too. Highs through the mid and upper 80s.

Moisture builds back slowly through the end of the week.