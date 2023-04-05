Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A front will stall over the weekend and bring rain chances from Friday night through Easter Sunday. The headline might be a bit misleading as I don’t see washout weather happening this weekend. That said Saturday will have showers around all day so some locations could be mostly wet on Saturday while others could be mostly dry on Saturday.

Tonight much like the last few nights will be warm and humid and as we go into the late night hours we could see Fog developing once again. A dense fog advisory may be needed by the morning hours. Thursday will be warm and humid again we could even see a location or two see 90° Thursday afternoon. The Seabreeze favored locations will be the best place to run into a shower or storm not only Thursday afternoon but also Friday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. Scattered showers will develop Friday night and Saturday morning the shower will work slowly across the area and we could also see the rain chances hold through Easter Sunday morning. Rain totals for some could be as high as 2″ of rain for most of the area we will see .25 to 1.5″ the big range speaks to the scattered nature of the rain.

Along with the rain chances over the weekend, we will feature cooler temps. Saturday through Monday the highs will be in the low 70s. We will moderate Tuesday through the rest of the week. The forecast is highly uncertain for next week with a cut-off low expected to develop to our south or to the east the evolution of that low will impact our forecast, for now, no real changes to what is currently a dry and near normal temps forecast for next week.