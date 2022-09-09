Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Heavy rain remains the concern through the weekend. We should see a few more rounds of showers and storms going through the weekend. We should not see a washout of consistent rain but rather bands of rain with breaks in between. This is what we had for Friday and what we should see for Saturday. Sunday might start out wet but we should see some drier conditions by the end of the day. Flash flooding will be possible with any storms as they can produce heavy rainfall rates that could exceed 2 inches an hour. The heaviest rain and highest totals should come along the forgotten coast and through the Bend.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video