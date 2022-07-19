Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Wednesday will again be a fairly wet pattern across the area, but as the upper-level trough axis slides further south and east, we`ll likely see slightly lower rain chances across our Alabama and Georgia counties. An early start to storms is likely across our marine zones and Florida counties early on Wednesday with activity eventually developing and pushing into southern Alabama and southwest Georgia by the afternoon hours. One thing to watch for will be how much activity we see in the morning hours over our marine zones. Occasionally in this type of pattern, a very active start to the morning over the marine zones can bring increased upper-level clouds over inland areas that slow the onset/development of storms. We`ll see how that plays out on Wednesday, but with mid-level flow out of the west and upper level flow out of the north, that scenario is a little less likely so we kept rain chances fairly high for Wednesday morning and afternoon as they spread inland through the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s where rain chances are highest across the Big Bend to the upper 90s in southeast Alabama where rain chances are a little lower.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video