PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Scattered showers and storms are expected across the Panhandle today, lasting into the first half of the weekend. High pressure along the east coast will slide more southward over the Southeastern United States Saturday afternoon into Sunday. By Sunday, we should have mostly dry conditions in the Panhandle, minus a few pop-ups along the coast as that dry air filter in. This will drop humidity and make it feel much more comfortable outdoors, especially in the mornings when temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday through Thursday will feature a mostly sunny sky and almost no rainfall.

Beachgoers: The National Weather Service is still forecasting a high rip current risk through Monday. Please make sure you identify the flags flying before attempting to enter the water. Double red flags mean the beach is closed to the public for swimming – do not enter or you could be fined or arrested. Where single red flags are flying, even knee-deep is too deep. Stay shallow and close to shore.