Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Wednesday, a shortwave develops over the north central Gulf of Mexico and moves northward into the western FL Panhandle and Alabama through the day. This may help kick off some showers and storms early Wednesday morning over the waters west of Apalachicola and the beaches, spreading inland into the FL Panhandle and SE Alabama counties during the morning hours. There is some possibility that one or two of these storms in the morning could be strong as there will be plenty of instability and some shear to work with. The western FL Panhandle and southeast AL will likely see a couple of waves of showers and storms through the day. Further east, rain chances are a bit lower being removed from the main lifting mechanism. However, instability will still be quite high with at least some shear present. This may result in some isolated strong to severe storms during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has areas generally west of the Flint River in a Marginal Risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) as this is the greatest chance for more organized severe weather. However, would not be surprised to see this expanded farther east in later updates.

