Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The wet weather is not going anywhere any time soon. The pattern we are in now is staying in place through the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday I have said had the potential to be the wettest this week. The main concern is the potential for flash flooding. Off and on showers or storms will be with us for periods during the next two days. Going through the weekend we hold onto high rain chances but we should return to more of a summer seasonal pattern just with high chances of rain each afternoon. The tropics continue to not have much, we are watching a few waves over the coming weeks but nothing that is set to develop or be an impact anytime soon. We are in peak season so check the forecast frequently for updates.

