Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A front will move in and stall across the area on Friday. This will bring high rain chances again for the day. Saturday is still up in the air as it’s possible the front moves far enough south to allow dry air in the mid-levels to seep in. The result would be a more robust cap and keep a good portion of the area dry on Saturday. I expect that we will have dry air in the mid-level on Sunday and Monday this will bring us just a 20 to 30% chance of rain for those days. Next week another front looks poised to move in by the middle of the week, this front will have less depth to it and will wash out before reaching us. There is some concern for the front to stall with the potential of a low developing to our west this would be a heavy rain setup for us if it were to occur. We will fine-tune the forecast for next week as we move forward.

Tropics have gone back to sleep for the time being as there are currently 0 areas of interest in the Atlantic.