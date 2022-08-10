Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold front will be moving through the area in the coming days. This is not going to bring much in the way of changes to the temperatures or our dew points. It will bring higher rain chances for both Thursday and Friday, by Saturday the front will wash out and not be as much of an influence. As of now, I do believe we get some mid-level dry air in by Sunday and Monday and this should reduce the rain chances for those days. The next trough will be set up in the middle of next week and should return those higher rain chances back to us.

The topics are showing signs of life but that’s it as the tropical wave being watched for development was once again reduced on those chances today. It’s now likely that we will continue with the tropical system drought for a bit longer. The tropics can change very quickly and should be watched closely through the season thankfully nothing to worry about right now.,