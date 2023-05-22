PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The start of the week will be more active than normal with scattered shower and thunderstorm activity likely due to not only daytime heating and the sea breeze, but also a stalled out boundary sitting across the Panhandle. Isolated showers will be possible through the morning hours, but the bulk of the wet weather will come through the afternoon and evening. Outflow boundaries will lead to additional rainfall throughout the day.

This will be the pattern trend Monday and Tuesday, resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall across the area. Isolated higher amounts are possible, up to about 5 inches. Because of this morning significant rain threat, isolated flash flooding will be possible, which is why we have a Flood Watch in effect until late Tuesday night. Please remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when you come to any roadways taking on floodwater.

High pressure will build up across the southeast Wednesday, pushing the stationary front southward. The high will also work in slightly cooler and drier air by the end of the work week and heading into the weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the low-mid 80s for highs with morning lows in the 60s. Dew points will be lower too, meaning it won’t feel as sticky outside thanks to lower humidity.