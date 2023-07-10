PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a wet start today with scattered showers and storms impacting the Panhandle early. Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours have ranged from 1-3 inches. Even more rain is on the way, too, with widespread showers and storms in the forecast today and tomorrow due to a stalling front dipping into the Deep South. Pack your rain gear and keep it handy!

By midweek, this system will clear out, and we will return to our typical summertime pattern featuring hit or miss showers and storms.

As rain chances lessen Wednesday through Sunday, temperatures will rebound back to the low-mid 90s for highs.