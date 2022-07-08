Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – After a week or so of our typical summer pattern that offers just a few showers and storms across the area each afternoon. We transition into a wetter pattern thanks to a few things. One boundary is going to move in Saturday night and stall across the northern Gulf. Two we will have a few areas of low-pressure work along that boundary next week this should create a wetter than normal pattern. This is not to say that we will see washout after washout but we will have high rain chances daily and good chances of a shower or storm occurring near you daily. Sunday and Monday will also offer a chance to be wet most of the day with the possibility of a few rounds of showers and storms through the day. At the end of the week, we should see most of the area seeing 1 to 40 inches of rain and some areas could see more than 8 inches. Flash Flooding with training storms will be the biggest threat for this week’s storms.

