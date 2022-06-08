PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Wednesday evening ends drier, but wetter changes are on the way for the end of the work week.

Low temperatures end up in their usual range overnight Wednesday and are not expected to shift much in the next several days.

Thursday morning model guidance gives the region a shot at morning showers and storms in addition to incoming showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

On Thursday, offshore storms could factor into choppier waters, but an increasing westerly flow will be the main factor in boosting wave heights on the water and along the coastline. A high rip current risk will be in effect.

Friday and Saturday call for another on and off shower and storm risk throughout the day. Washout conditions are not expected, but a few areas could see more sustained activity than others.

Pushing forward into next week the region will start to dry and warm come Sunday and Monday. Afternoon temperatures will rise towards the mid-90s for inland areas, and touch 90 along the coast.