Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances are on the rise for the weekend this will still be hit and miss but with more coverage across the area both Saturday and Sunday. An upper low will work across the area and keep plenty of moisture around for the weekend and next week. The weekend will feature east winds that should pin the Seabreeze to the coast this should mean a slightly greater chance of rain across the coast vs inland. Next week the scattered showers and storms will be sticking around with lower rain chances going down until a cold front by the end of the week. The topics remain calm for now but are starting to see signs of life in the models nothing to worry about at the moment but peak season is approaching quickly.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video