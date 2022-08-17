Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The wet pattern is back for a few days, this should bring numerous showers and storms to the area through Saturday. The concern here is if we see storms train ( meaning running over the same areas ) this could lead to flash flooding. We will start to see this action return to the summer pattern as we move into Sunday and beyond. For tonight shower and storm, chances will hold on as we see storms that developed in Albama today move through the area. The rain chances overnight will be in the 40% range. The model has been back and forth on if we see showers and storms in the morning for Thursday or if they hold off until the afternoon/evening. Regardless of when they move through rain chances will be high for the day around 70%

