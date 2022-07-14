Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The last week has been wet, that might be an understatement for some. Most of the area has seen rainfall totals upwards of three to four inches. A few locations have picked up over seven inches of rain this week. Friday will bring high rain chances again with plenty of moisture from the surface to the upper levels this will allow for storms to be heavy rain producers again. The most significant difference for the weekend will be a high-pressure building from the east. This won’t change our lower level moisture but it will add some dry air to the mid and upper levels. The translation here is a better chance of staying dry and a reduction in shower and storm coverage for the weekend. Onshore flow will dominate next week so we will keep the above avg chances of rain but they will be less coverage of the area vs what we had this past week.

