PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning, and happy Thursday! It’s a pretty wet start to the day with widespread rain developing over the Gulf of Mexico and tracking into the Panhandle. The bulk of our wet weather today will come through the morning until mid-afternoon. Showers and storms should start losing energy around 3 p.m. CDT and continue dissipating through the evening. Due to the cloud cover and widespread rain, temperatures are forecast to only reach the mid-upper 80s for the coast and inland locations today.

This wet weather trend is forecast to continue through the first half of the weekend as a cold front approaches the Panhandle. Over the next couple days, it will cause the already warm and moist air to rise and condense, resulting in more showers and storms. The slow moving front could clear south of the Panhandle over the weekend which would result in slightly drier weather. Models are trending our typical summertime pop-ups heading into early next week, not as active as we’ve seen so far this week. Our temperatures would also climb back to the low-mid 90s heading into the new work week, too.

Meanwhile, we’re continuing to watch a tropical wave moving away from west Africa. At last check, it had a 20-30% chance of formation in the next 2-5 days. It will be moving through a zone of dry air and wind shear. As a result, its chance of formation does not look likely in the short-term forecast.