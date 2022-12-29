PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Quiet weather is in store for the rest of Thursday into the first half of Friday. Sunshine will be overtaken by clouds Thursday night, and we won’t see much sun on Friday. Instead, an area of low pressure will be moving east, bringing a cold front with it. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and storms are likely to last from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Rainfall is expected to clear out by Saturday evening, leaving mostly dry weather in store to ring in the new year!

Rainfall totals are expected to be highest west of Walton County. Areas east will mainly see up to 2 inches of rain.

Temperature-wise, we’ll stay pretty mild over the next week with highs in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. Morning lows will hang out in the 50s and 60s.

Bigger changes will come next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with a stronger cold front entering the southeast. That could result in potentially severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as a bigger drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday (think highs in the 50s). We’re still fine-tuning this part of the forecast, so stay with us on News 13 for more details!