Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Nicole is still set to bring rain and wind to the area. Conditions will vary from west to east with Walton county with very little impact and likely very little rain from the system whereas Franklin and Liberty county could see up to 2 inches of rain if things play out right as well as wind gusts in some locations up to 50 mph. Overall this will be a low-impact event as storm surge is not expected or severe storms thanks to being on the west side of the circulation and rain totals low enough that flooding will not be a concern. The winds and gusty conditions could cause some sporadic power outages. After Nicole wraps up and moves out we will turn to a much colder pattern. Overlapping moisture with the cold air masses could allow for several chances of seeing rain over the next 14 days. The colder pattern will likely be with us for the next 2 weeks at least maybe longer.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video