PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – An area of low pressure will continue to send moisture across the Southeast this weekend, but soon a cold front will bring sunny skies.

Early morning rains Sunday will start along the coastline, with the possibility of a few severe storms too. Localized areas could see an additional 1-3″ of rainfall throughout the first half of the day, with flash flooding expected to be an issue.

Thankfully a great amount of that moisture will subside by Sunday evening.

Monday morning and afternoon also hold chances for showers and storms, but coverage will be less widespread.

A cold front cuts out the wet conditions come Tuesday and Wednesday, with an abundance of sunshine and temperatures through the 80s. Northwesterly flow is expected to lower humidity Tuesday as well.

Dryness throughout all levels of the atmosphere will have inland areas reporting lows in the upper 60s come Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Moisture re-enters the forecast for the end of the week, but as for now, chances for isolated showers and storms remain at 40-50%.