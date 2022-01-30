Our expected warming pattern is on the way after a very cold Sunday morning. Most airports in the area recorded readings near 25 degrees early today.

Tonight’s conditions will not be as cold with low temperatures through the 40 and near 50-degree range.

Southerly flow will offer up a bit more moisture Monday, which will be seen in the form of increasing cloud cover.

Starting the work week off conditions should remain generally bright and nice. Afternoon temperatures rise towards 65 Monday and even warmer on Tuesday.

Beach and boating conditions will calm along with gentler winds through the mid-week.

Our next best chance at the rain and potentially severe weather will return Thursday along with a robust cold front. Details will become more fine-tuned throughout the week.