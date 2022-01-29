It was a chilly day around the Panhandle with all areas around 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

Wind chills have calmed, but tonight’s conditions will remain very cold as stagnant high-pressure stalls a freezing air mass over the Southeast through Sunday.

The region is under a Hard Freeze Watch overnight, with temperatures expected below freezing and possibly towards the 20-degree mark.

Please bring your pets inside tonight, cover up sensitive plants, and check for leaks in your outdoor pipes.

Sunday afternoon southerly flow returns to help areas rise back into the 60s. Warmer and drier air should hold on for the start of the workweek too.